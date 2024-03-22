As people all over the world observe World Water Day, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) Winsbert Quow has highlighted the negative impact of climate change on water supply.

Mr. Quow in his world water day message said that persons should not take access to water for granted, as he cited a regional study pertaining to the issue.

“We should never take this tremendous blessing for granted. One regional study highlights that climate change will impact water quality and quantity, in that there will be a general drying trend, less overall rainfall, and an increased prevalence of drought. It expressed concern about water security, particularly in times of emergencies, as limited water supply could have negative socioeconomic and public order consequences. The local study also informs that the volume of rainfall in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to fall by 12% by 2071, while surface temperatures are expected to increase, resulting in an increase in water stress by as much as 60%, meaning that potentially 60% less surface water will be available in the next 50 years than is available today.” Mr. Quow said.

World Water Day is an annual United Nations observance day held on 22 March that highlights the importance of fresh water. The day is used to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.