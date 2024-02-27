YG Marley‘s debut single, Praise Jah In The Moonlight, has surpassed 100 million plays on Spotify.

Marley, born Joshua Omaru Marley, is the son of R&B singer-rapper Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley, an entrepreneur and son of Reggae legend Bob Marley.

His song reached the big milestone on Saturday (February 25), one day after the official release of the live version of the track, which was recorded during his mother’s concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco in November last year.

Released on December 27, Praise Jah In The Moonlight opens with a vocal sample from Bob Marley & The Wailers’ 1978 track Crisis, and also credits his Hill as a writer.

According to Dancehallmag.com YG became the seventh member of the Marley family to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart when the song debuted at No. 74 earlier this month. It’s currently at No. 63 in its third week on the chart.