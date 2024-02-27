Great Britain’s Andy Murray has suggested he may only have a “few months” left of his tennis career after earning his second win of 2024 in Dubai.

The 36-year-old beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

“I probably don’t have too long left but I’ll do as best as I can these last few months,” he said after the victory.

Murray was on a six-match losing streak until last week when he secured his first win of the year in Doha.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray’s potential retirement has been a topic of discussion for several years after the Scot underwent hip replacement surgery in 2019.

But Murray defied the odds to return to the court, winning another title and reaching three other finals, the last of which was last year when he lost to Daniil Medvedev in Doha.