Heritage square this Friday will come alive with carnival activity at lunchtime.

This was announced by Orande ‘Bomani’ Charles during a Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) press conference on Tuesday.

Mr. Charles said that an invitation had been extended to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calypso Association to send their more humorous artistes to participate.

“This Friday, this coming Friday, we will make the space available for a lunchtime/noon daytime activity where we’ll be inviting the calypso association to send along some of their humourous calypsonians, those who may not have made it to the semifinals but were very entertaining in the tent experience. We’ve created an opportunity for them to come and let us hear at least a couple more times some of these compositions that were really popular in the tents,” he said.

According to Mr. Charles, on Saturday at the same time The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will also perform at Heritage Square.