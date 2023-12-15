The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is warning the public to beware of motor vehicle scammers posing as Customs officials, who claim they can sell or put vehicles up for auction.

Unsuspecting persons are reportedly being contacted via email.

“The agency is advising that at no time will Customs officials call or email any individual to engage them in the auctioning or sale of motor vehicles or other merchandise owned by the government,” said the JCA in a statement on Thursday.

It said the reminder comes in light of reports it has received that a voice sounding like the CEO/Commissioner of Customs, Velma Ricketts Walker, and a photograph of the Deputy CEO, Marlon Lowe, are reportedly being used by imposters in an alleged motor vehicle scam.