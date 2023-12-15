The All Trinidad General Workers’ Trade Union (ATGWTU) on Thursday accepted T&T’s Chief Personnel Officer (CPO), Dr. Daryl Dindial’s four per cent salary offer, and signed off on the report on behalf of the employees at the Mora Valley Farm for the periods 2014 to 2016 and 2017 to 2019 at the Office of Chief Personnel Officer.

According to a statement from the Office of the CPO, the occasion was deemed historic by Dindial as this was the first-ever collective agreement between the All Trinidad General Workers’ Trade Union and the Office of the Chief Personnel Officer, on behalf of the employees of the Mora Valley Farm.

Furthermore, Dindial noted that the salaries paid to the employees at Mora Valley Farm were lower in comparison to those of the comparator positions in the market, which compelled the State to consider Market Survey Information to adjust salaries for the employees for the period prior to 2014.