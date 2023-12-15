The Police Cooperative Credit Union-Police Christmas Caroling Contest will take place today Friday December 15th, 2023 at the Central Police Station under the theme “Police Christmas Caroling. It’s a family thing”.

The event will commence at 7:00 pm.

Seventeen (17) choirs will participate in this year’s contest, including eight (8) in the senior category and nine (09) in the junior category.

The winner of this year’s contest will receive cash and other prizes and will represent the RSVGPF in the Ministerial Christmas Caroling Concert scheduled for Saturday December 16th, 2023, at the Botanical Gardens.

There will be guest appearances by “Man CP”, “Deano and Pablo”, Tishon Edwards, “Snuffy and Friends”, The Gazetted Officers, and the best band in the region – the Police Band.