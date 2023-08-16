Ben Stokes will be part of England’s World Cup squad after reversing his decision to retire from one-day international cricket.

Stokes is included in the 15-man squad for the series against New Zealand which will also play in the World Cup.

Batters Harry Brook and Ben Duckett have been left out, while pace bowler Jofra Archer will not be fit in time.

Uncapped Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson, 25, is included in a group which will be led by Jos Buttler.

England will defend the trophy in India in October and November having famously won it on home soil four years ago.