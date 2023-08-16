A week after wildfires ravaged Hawaii’s resort town of Lahaina, search and rescue efforts on Maui island continue, with officials saying that the death toll has risen to 106.

“Currently, we have identified three individuals who are pending next of kin notification. At the time of this release, there have been 106 human remains recovered, awaiting identification,” the office of Maui County said in a statement on Tuesday.

State Governor Josh Green warned on Tuesday that the death toll from last week’s inferno on the island of Maui – already the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century – would grow significantly, urging Hawaiians to gird for a number that could be two or three times its present level.

The US Department of Health and Human Services deployed a team of coroners, pathologists and technicians along with exam tables, X-ray units and other equipment to identify victims and process remains.

Officials said they had collected DNA samples from 41 people whose relatives were missing. The island’s police chief has said many of the bodies are so badly charred that they are unrecognisable, such was the ferocity of the blaze.