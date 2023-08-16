Skip Marley and Rema’s remix to Bob Marley and the Wailer’s Them Belly Full(But We Hungry) made its first appearance at No.30 on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs Chart.

Skip Marley, the very grandson of the Reggae Legend collaborated with Rema and other Afro-beats artists to produce a remix album consisting of ten tracks, entitled Africa Unite. The fourth single from this album, the remix of the 1974 hit Them Belly Full(But We Hungry) premiered on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs Chart at No. 30 following steadily behind Rema’s remix with Selena Gomez to produce the No. 1 hit on the US billboard for Afrobeats, Calm Down.

The ten-track remix album, Africa Unite was dropped on the 4th of August by Tuff Gong, a studio founded by the “One Love” artiste himself, Bob Marley. The album is a remix of iconic hits of Bob Marley incorporating Afrobeats rhythms with one million streams in the US alone and 300 copies in pure album sales.