The World Health Organisation (WHO) has certified Belize as malaria-free, following the country’s over 70 years of continued efforts to stamp out the disease.

“WHO congratulates the people and government of Belize and their network of global and local partners for this achievement”, said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

Belize now joins 41 other countries to have been certified as malaria-free by WHO, including 11 countries in the Region of the Americas.

“Following the achievement of Paraguay, Argentina, and El Salvador, Belize today becomes the fourth country in the Americas and the second in Central America to be certified as free of malaria over the last 5 years,” PAHO Director, Dr Jarbas Barbosa said.

WHO said that over the last three decades, Belize has achieved a dramatic reduction in its malaria burden, from a peak of about 10 000 cases in 1994 to zero indigenous cases in 2019.