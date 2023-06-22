St Kitts and Nevis has moved one step closer to becoming one of the most marijuana-friendly places in the Caribbean as parliamentarians approved four bills regarding its use and possession.

The Smoking Bill, 2023, Drugs Bill, 2023, the Rastafari Rights Recognition Bill, 2023 and the Freedom of Conscience (Cannabis) Bill, 2023 were unanimously approved by Members of Parliament during yesterday’s National Assembly Sitting.

The Smoking (designated Areas) Bill, 2023, which was presented in Parliament by Prime Minister Terrance Drew, designates certain specified public places as smoking areas, to prohibit smoking outside of a designated area in public places, to better provide for protection from exposure to certain types of smoke and for related or incidental matters.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Opposition Leader Mark Brantley said he was concerned the bill would encourage islanders to operate vehicles while under the influence of marijuana.