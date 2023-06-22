Trainees of the Youth Empowerment Service Programme (YES), who were attached to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Band received certificates of completion, during two separate award ceremonies, on Tuesday June 20.

The YES programme is a one-year job attachment programme geared towards providing employment and job-related training to unemployed people between the ages of 16 and 30 years. Speaking at a ceremony at the MCMH, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) His Excellency Peter Sha-Li Lan said the Government of Taiwan has been supporting the YES Programme for the past twenty years, recognizing that it is a programme of merit.

The Taiwanese Ambassador thanked the stakeholders involved in the process for their hard work and congratulated all the trainees on their completion of the programme.

Meanwhile, Minister of National Mobilization Dr. Orande Brewster said he is looking forward to welcoming the new cohort of trainees while pointing out that there will be some adjustments to the programme commencing with the new cohort.

Minister Brewster pointed out that some of the YES participants would also be enrolled in the Youth and Adult Training for Employment Programme (YATE) to ensure that the trainees also receive technical and vocational training, in addition to the certified YES Programme.