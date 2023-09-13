Dancehall icon Beenie Man has released his seventh studio album, “Simma”.

However, the 20 track project from the Girls Dem Sugar singer failed to debut on Billboard Reggae Albums chart in the week following its release on September 1st.

“Simma” was independently released via Beenie’s MD Music Group. It sold 500 units in sales and streaming in the United States during its first week, according to DancehallMag.com.

Beenie Man’s latest musical offering featured tracks like Zimm with BackRoad Gee and Stonebwoy, Fitness Instructor with Shenseea and Ms Banks, and Good Like Gold with Shaggy.

His stateside fan base, combined with potential radio airplay and music video releases, could still propel “Simma” to chart entry in the coming weeks.