Artistes from right here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have the potential to make a significant impact in Africa.

This is the belief of Issue At Hand host and Former CEO of Coreas Hazell, Mr. Joel Providence, who believes that this can be enabled through Government to Government links.

“I just imagine, for instance, that we can have soul to soul, St. Vincent and the Grenadines linking up with Ghana, maybe Nigeria and somewhere else—Government to government dealing with this thing first and then as part of making this link, that we have Skinny Fabulous and Fireman and Fya Empress and JayR, and a few others, and that we take six months or so to promote the music in Ghana and then we send a team over there, our artistes. I believe that our artistes can make a big hit in Ghana and in West Africa as well,” he said.

Mr. Providence noted that while solo act Kevin Lyttle has already made a significant impact, there was still potential for Vincentian artistes on a whole to make their mark in African nations.

Foreign Minister Keisal Peters who was a guest on the program, agreed with Mr. Providence with the potential of SVG’s artistes. She said that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has always been a leader as it pertains to the integration of Africa and the Caribbean.