Former Lancashire captain Dane Vilas will leave the club following the end of this week’s County Championship match against Middlesex.

The 38-year-old announced his intention to retire from county cricket at the end of the season but will now leave prior to the end of the 2023 campaign.

Vilas made a century for Lancashire in his final innings on Tuesday.

A former South Africa Test player, Vilas previously said he would return to his home country to concentrate on Twenty20 cricket as part of the SA20 league, which starts again in January.