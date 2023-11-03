The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) recently certified the Beaches Turks and Caicos resort as an internationally recognised, healthier, safer tourism destination. With the agency’s main areas of focus being disease prevention, health promotion and health system strengthening in the Caribbean region, Beaches has been awarded for full compliance with these requirements.

The CARPHA’s Healthier Safer Tourism (HST) stamp is a measurable and verifiable traveller’s health assurance and recognition award for tourism entities and destinations that implement proactive health measures for tourism.

Travellers now have the added assurance and confidence in choosing the resort as a safe place to vacation.

CARPHA’s Director of Surveillance, Disease Prevention and Control, Dr Lisa Indar said, “congratulations to Beaches Turks and Caicos for the commitment and dedication to ensuring that guests and team members have a healthy and safe environment.”