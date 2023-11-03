Jamaica’s main opposition People’s National Party’s (PNP) spokesperson on Foreign Affairs Lisa Hanna has called for the resignation of Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith following Jamaica’s no show on the recent United Nation’s vote on a “humanitarian truce” in the Gaza Strip in the wake of Israel’s war with Hamas.

Hanna who was speaking during an interview with Radio Jamaica, said the Andrew Holness led administration “continues to hide behind a cloak of mystery in relation to Israel.”

She says to have missed the vote on the provision of humanitarian assistance goes against who Jamaicans are as a people.

The Jamaican government stated that a technical cross in communication led to Jamaica’s representative not voting.