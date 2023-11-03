The United States House of Representatives has passed a Republican plan providing $14.5bn in military aid for Israel, setting up a partisan clash over the usually bipartisan issue of backing the staunch US ally.

The plan, which is funded by cuts to the Internal Revenue Service, passed on Thursday by 226 votes to 196, largely along party lines.

The plan is the first major legislative action under new Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who took on his role last week after Kevin McCarthy was removed by the hard-right faction of his party.

The package includes $4bn to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome and David’s Sling missile defense systems and military equipment transferred from US stocks.

Johnson on Thursday urged the Senate and White House to quickly approve the bill.