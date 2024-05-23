Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said she plans to vote for Donald Trump, her former opponent and boss, in the 2024 US presidential election.

Ms Haley, who once served as Mr Trump’s United Nations ambassador, was the last of his major rivals to drop out of the party primary contest, in early March.

At the time, she did not endorse him but urged him to earn the votes of the millions who had supported her.

On Wednesday, in her first public remarks since leaving the race, she said Mr Trump “has not been perfect”, but that President Joe Biden “has been a catastrophe”.

Anti-Trump Republican voters largely coalesced behind Ms Haley’s presidential bid earlier this year, and her dormant candidacy is still picking up support more than two months after she left the race.

She won more than 20% of the vote in at least two state primary elections over the past fortnight.