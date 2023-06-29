Barbados is expecting a rake of some $6.8 million in revenue from packaged sugar exports to the United States and Trinidad this year.

The Barbados Agricultural Management Company (BAMC) revealed on Wednesday that the overseas demand for Bajan-branded sugar is increasing and that the company will pursue another price hike for its exports.

Just days before the official start of this year’s crop in late February, Barbados’ Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Indar Weir disclosed that Barbados had succeeded in securing a price hike of around $1500 to $1700 per tonne for its sugar sales, up from $900 per tonne.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the BAMC, Orlando Atherley stated that Barbados was contracted to sell 1500 tonnes of packaged sugar annually to the United States and 2500 tonnes to Trinidad.

He said that as the output of sugar builds, the country will be looking to expand exports primarily to other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) states in the coming years.