Martinique media reports states that a St. Lucian was arrested on Tuesday, during a double homicide investigation.

Public Prosecutor Clarisse Taron told a news conference on Wednesday that the suspect is the alleged perpetrator in the double homicide that occurred in the heart of the Dillon district of Fort-de-France on June 15th.

On June 15th 2023, an armed man fatally shot two people and injured three others in front of a well-known bar.

RCI.FM reported that the Saint Lucia suspect in the shooting is 29 years old.

Martinique law enforcement authorities have indicated that the homicide investigation is in its infancy.

But they suspect that the incident was gang-related.