Michael Lyscott, a 19 year old laborer from Old Montrose was arrested and charged with the possession of 4 grams of cocaine on Monday June 26th, 2023.

The illegal narcotic was found on the accused during a body search that occurred while officers of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force attached to the Rapid Response Unit were on foot patrol in Paul’s Avenue.

Lyscott appeared at the Serious Offences Court on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, and pleaded not guilty.

He was remanded in custody until his trial on August 7, 2023.