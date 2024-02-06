Bahamian Police have shot and wounded a 43-year-old woman after she tried to run over police officers with a vehicle.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, at around 2 am officers were alerted that a blue Volvo was reportedly stolen and seen travelling west along Marathon Road onto Independence Highway.

Officers responded to the alert and the driver came to a stop.

It is reported that as the officers exited their vehicle, the woman accelerated the Volvo in the direction of the officers, which resulted in her being shot by police.

The driver continued to speed away in an attempt to evade the police however, the vehicle was intercepted.

The woman was taken into custody and then to hospital for medical attention.