With Barbados set to host the final match of the ICC T20 World Cup, Chief Executive Officer of the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA), Hadley Bourne assured that the island’s lone airport is working ardently at building out its capacity to meet the increasing demands.



Speaking at a press conference held on February 3, where Barbados’ Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill announced the resumption of the Delta Airlines service, Bourne revealed that renovations were underway on the Concorde facility ahead of the scheduled June 1 start of the ICC T20 World Cup.



With the cricket series slated to run from June 1 to 29 in the West Indies and USA, there is an anticipated influx of passengers expected to the island.

