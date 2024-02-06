Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Fiona Fan has donated over $50,000 to the Dame Susan Dougan Foundation.

The donation of $56,000 was handed over to SVG’s Governor General Dame Susan Dougan during a ceremony at Government House on Monday.

The donation is aimed at supporting young girls facing challenges within the traditional education system, either by reintegrating them into formal schooling or providing them with valuable skills to contribute meaningfully to their economy. This initiative aligns with the Women’s Empowerment Project initiated by the Government of Taiwan two years ago.

Taiwan’s Ambassador said it is her belief that empowering women is an investment in their individual potential and a catalyst for societal stability and prosperity.

In her address during the brief ceremony, Governor-General Susan Dougan expressed her gratitude for the contribution. She highlighted the significance of this initiative in creating additional educational opportunities for young vulnerable students, especially girls, within St Vincent and the Grenadines. The funding will be directed towards assisting the vulnerable and disadvantaged within schools and society, focusing on protection, education, and safety, particularly for young girls.