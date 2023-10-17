The President of the Bahamas, Philip Davis has paid an official visit to the Vatican City.

During his visit on Saturday, he, along with the Bahamian Foreign Affairs Minister met with Pope Francis and held bilateral talks.

In a post to Instagram Prime Minister Davis said he was humbled to meet with the Pope, saying that conversations held with him on pressing global challenges was a reminder of shared responsibilities.

He extended gratitude to the Pope for the invitation, going on to say that he looks forward to strengthening the bilateral ties between the Vatican and the Bahamas.

According to Loop News he is the first Bahamian Prime Minister to visit the Vatican.