Belize has issued a public safety alert regarding the discovery of falsified Tylenol at various supermarkets in the country.

Belize’s Ministry of Health and Wellness says investigations and removal of the product has commenced. The health ministry says that the falsified product bears the batch number GS13790 with an expiry date of March 2024.

The Ministry of Health has advised Belizeans to avoid purchasing and consuming the falsified medicine to safeguard their health. They also advised that they only obtain medications from health facilities and distributors with valid licenses from the ministry.

The Belizean Health Ministry says that if a member of the public knows someone who may be using or in possession of this medication, they should contact the ministry immediately.