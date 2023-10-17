Iran’s Supreme Leader has called on Israeli leaders to face trial for their crimes against the Palestinian people.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei further warned that if the assault on the Gaza’s enclave continues, that there will be no stopping resistance fighters.

Iran has also warned of a possible “preemptive” action against Isreal in the coming hours. This warning came as Israel is preparing for a ground offensive on the Gaza Strip.

According to Al Jazeera, the Iran-backed, Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire across the Lebanese-Israeli frontier for days, further raising tensions as Israel bombards the Gaza Strip to the south following an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian armed group Hamas inside Israel last week.

At least 2,670 Palestinians, a quarter of them children, have been killed in Israeli air raids.

The number of Israelis killed in Hamas’s military operation stands at 1,400, including 286 soldiers.

At least 50 families in the Gaza Strip have been wiped out from the civil registry, the health ministry says.