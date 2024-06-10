Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have made a triumphant return to the big screen, drawing in a substantial crowd.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” the fourth installment in the enduring Bad Boys series, has seized the spotlight this weekend, injecting a much-needed $56 million surge into the domestic box office following weeks of lackluster returns nationwide.

Additionally, overseas, the film amassed an impressive $48.6 million, culminating in a global gross of $104.6 million.

In “Ride or Die,” audiences witness the reunion of seasoned detectives Mike (played by Smith) and Marcus (portrayed by Lawrence).

However, there’s a twist this time around, as the duo finds themselves on the other side of the law, thrust into the roles of outlaws due to a revelation of a sprawling corruption conspiracy.