“This is the strongest Scottish team by a country mile.”

So says former international Qasim Sheikh, with Scotland sitting on top of Group B at the T20 World Cup.

The Scots are unbeaten, with convincing wins over Namibia and Oman following a share of the points with England in a game washed out by rain in Barbados.

Scotland end the group campaign against Australia in St Lucia on Sunday and will go into that match knowing what is needed to progress.

England, who lost to Australia, can only match the five points Scotland are on and the defending champions will be expected to make a dent in the net run-rate difference when they take on Namibia and Oman.