American singer Babyface and Jamaican acts Beres Hammond and Bounty Killer will be headlining the 2024 staging of Reggae Sumfest.

The announcement was made via official social media.

Babyface and Hammond will take the stage on July 20, 2024, while Bounty Killer—who will also be honored—will grace the Catherine Hall, Montego Bay stage on July 19.

Babyface, whose given name is Kenny Edmons was a guest act at the now defunct Jazz and Blues Festival in 2010. The event pulled thousands of fans both locally and internationally.

Reggae Sumfest has, in previous years, introduced the audience to international acts such as Alicia Keys (2001), Snoop Dogg (2001), Rihanna (2006), Lil Wayne (2008), Usher (2010), Nicki Minaj (2011), Miguel (2013), Future (2014), Common (2015), and Jennifer Hudson (2015).

Babyface has written and produced over 26 No. 1 R&B hits throughout his career and has won 12 Grammy Awards. He is known for tracks such as Every Time I Close My Eyes, Never Keeping Secrets, Hurt You (with Toni Braxton), and And Our Feelings.