President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed a “victory” for Ukraine and Europe after European Union leaders agreed to open membership talks with Kyiv, but the mood was soured just hours later when Hungary carried through on threats to block crucial financial aid to Ukraine.

European Council President Charles Michel, host of the summit in Brussels, announced Thursday’s agreement on membership talks in a social media post.

Zelenskyy welcomed the decision as “a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires, and strengthens,” he said in a post on X.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said it was “a strategic decision and a day that will remain engraved in the history of our union”.

The EU also agreed to open talks with Moldova and granted EU candidate status to Georgia.