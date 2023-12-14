The Drug Abuse Resistance Education D.A.R.E. program will be returning to the nation’s schools in January 2024.

This is according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Trevor Bailey, who was at the time appearing as a guest on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program.

The return of the program will see police officers resume visits to schools in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, bringing awareness to the dangers of drug abuse to students.

“There has been a period of dormancy in that program, but I am happy to report that commencing in January 2024 the program will be back in the schools on a full time basis,” he said.

ACP Bailey said one of the issues that had led to the suspension of the program, was that of transportation, as there were issues with the iconic red vehicle used to transport officers taking part.

D.A.R.E. was founded in 1983 and has proven so successful that it has been implemented in thousands of schools throughout the United States and many other countries.

D.A.R.E. program to return in SVG in 2024.