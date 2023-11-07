Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has hinted at the possibility of the state-owned Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) purchasing water from a Trinidad and Tobago-based company.

This came as the Prime Minister expressed his frustration regarding Antigua and Barbuda’s current water crisis.

The APUA has been requested to consider two options, one from the local company, Caribbean Water Treatment and the other from a Trinidad and Tobago-based company.

He said that thought the Government has made significant investments in water over the years to deal with the water situation, the problem has persisted.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister expressed frustration at the APUA’s management of its water division, saying that there is a lot that needs to be improved and that he expects improvements to take place during the coming year.