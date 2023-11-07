Guyana’s parliament has formally rejected Venezuela’s claim to the ownership of the mineral and forest-rich county of Essequibo through a referendum set for December 3rd.

In a rare case of national unity both Guyana’s Government and opposition denounced the move by Venezuela.

The all-day session on Monday ended with legislators giving the thumbs down to Venezuela’s move.

Guyana’s Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira called on Venezuelans themselves to vote against the referendum.

She said that she does not believe the Venezuelan people want to annex Guyana and urged them to reject questions three and five on the referendum.

Minister Teixeira said that the referendum would bring no benefit or progress to Venezuela, stating that it would in fact cause greater harm to their lives and security.