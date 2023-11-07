Thousands of pro-Palestinian protestors have shown up to the White House in Washington DC to oppose US President Joe Biden’s war policy on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Buses were organized to the US capital from across the country to allow for demonstrators to let their voices be heard.

According to Al Jazeera, the demonstration was among the largest pro-Palestinian gatherings in the United States and among the biggest for any cause in Washington in recent years.

Crowds began gathering at Freedom Plaza near the White House in the afternoon before the protest started with a moment of silence as demonstrators held up a large poster with names of Palestinians killed since Israel’s massive retaliation began.

The deep-rooted Israeli-Palestinian conflict reignited on Oct. 7 when scores of fighters from Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, crossed into Israel, killing at least 1,400 people.

Israel has since struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and launched a ground assault, stirring global alarm at humanitarian conditions in the enclave. Israel’s retaliation, according to Gaza health officials has resulted in the death of over 10,000 Palestinians.