The United States of America is set to provide even more support to war torn Ukraine. The US will be giving $600 million more in military aid to the nation.

The security assistance package includes demolition munitions, mine-clearing equipment, artillery shells and other weaponry. This announcement comes just one day after the US pledged $1 billion in new military and humanitarian aid for Kyiv.

That $1 billion aid includes depleted uranium ammunition for US-made M1 Abrams tanks.

The pentagon, in a statement on Thursday said that the latest $600m in aid will “support Ukraine’s battlefield needs” and demonstrate “unwavering US support for Ukraine”.

According to Al Jazeera the military assistance will not immediately arrive on the battlefield, as it falls under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) through which Washington procures equipment from the defence industry or partners rather than drawing from US military stocks.