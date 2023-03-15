A 50 year old Mesopotamia man has been accused of stealing nearly $1000 dollars in livestock as well as maliciously wounding another man.

According to police reports Kendol Homer, 50 year old, Labourer of Mesopotamia was arrested and charged on March 11th with the offences of Theft and Wounding. Homer is accused of stealing one brown, black, and white Ram Goat valued at $900.00ECC, the property of a 40-year-old, Farmer of Cane End.

Homer was also accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding a 57-year-old Farmer of Mesopotamia by chopping him on the left side of his head and elbow with a cutlass at Mesopotamia.

The 50 year old Mesopotamia resident is expected to appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.