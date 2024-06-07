In a stern address to the public, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Trevor Bailey, has issued a clear warning to individuals in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

Emphasizing the seriousness of recent amendments to the Firearm Act, ACP Bailey highlighted the harsher penalties now in place for firearm-related offenses. “The days of serving 2 or 3 years for firearm offenses are over,” he declared. “Now it’s 10 or more years and fines reaching up to hundreds of thousands.”

ACP Bailey underscored the significance of these amendments in safeguarding the national security interests of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He emphasized that the success of these changes relies on the participation of everyone in the community.

With ACP Bailey’s warning ringing loud and clear, it is evident that law enforcement is taking decisive action to curb illegal firearms possession and enhance public safety in SVG.