The mega yachts of Russian oligarchs, who have been sanctioned by a host of international agencies and governments for their role in facilitating the illegal actions of President Vladimir Putin, will still find safe harbour in Antigua and Barbuda at this time.

This confirmation was given by Chief of Staff at the Prime Minister’s Office, Ambassador Lionel Hurst, at today’s post-cabinet media briefing.

“We are certainly not confiscating any Russian vessels. But we are abiding by those sanctions imposed by the United Nations and the United States,” Hurst said.

Last week, Foreign Affairs Minister, E Paul Chet Greene, instructed that the complete existing list of US sanctioned Russian persons and companies are to be respected and followed.

Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to Washington, Sir Ronald Sanders, has made a formal request to the US State Department for the most up to date US list.

Antigua and Barbuda has paused the processing of new applications originating from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine in its Citizenship by Investment program.