A ruling by the Privy Council on legislation intended to halt same-sex marriages in Bermuda is set to be delivered next week – more than a year after the case was heard in London.

According to the Privy Council’s website, the decision on the case, between the Attorney-General of Bermuda and Rod Ferguson and others, will be read out on Monday morning.

Bermuda’s Ministry of Home Affairs has confirmed that at least US$411,627 from the public purse has been spent on outside lawyers and law firms involved in the case.

That figure does not include the cost of having government lawyers in the Attorney-General’s Chambers work extensively on the case.

It also does not take into account any future costs that may have to be paid for the opposing side if Bermuda’s Progressive Labour Party (PLP) government loses the long-running case.

Adrian Hartnett-Beasley, a spokesman for OutBermuda, a gay rights group, said on Wednesday that the organisation was glad to hear that a decision was coming “whatever the outcome”.