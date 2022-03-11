The 2022 edition of the Digicel SVG Gospel Fest will be officially opened here this Sunday March 13th at the Russell’s Auditorium from 6.00 pm.

It is being held under the theme: “A Glorious Celebration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ”.

The evening’s program will feature eleven local gospel artistes competing in the LA Unique Upholstery, “Sing A New Song’ Competition. Here participants will be competing for the top prize of $1,200.00 and other awards.

Addresses will come from chairman of the Gospel Fest Committee, Leroy Browne, Chief Executive Officer of Digicel Brenda Barbour-Charles, with the Minister of Culture Carlos James, officially declaring the festival open.

Following the opening this Sunday, the festival will continue until May 1st with weekend activities throughout the months of March and April.

The festival events are being held virtually in keeping with Covid 19 protocols and other restrictions.

Vincentians however will be able to follow the action live on the Digicel PlayGo App, the Gospel Fest Facebook Page and other social media platforms.