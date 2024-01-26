District Governor, Lion Dr. Carlisle Goddard PMJF will pay an official visit to the Lions and Leo Clubs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from January 28 – 31, 2024 as part of his visit to Clubs in Sub-District 60B of Lions Club International.

During his visit, Lion Dr. Carlisle will engage with clubs on St. Vincent and Union Island.

According to an official release the visit provides an opportunity for clubs to discuss goals and work programmes with the District Governor. In meeting with clubs, the District Governor will provide guidance and encouragement in order to ensure successful administration of clubs. As well, Lion Dr. Carlisle will visit and participate in club projects.

He will pay courtesy calls on Her Excellency Dame Susan D. Dougan, GCMG, OBE, Governor General and Hon. Dr. Orando Brewster, Minister of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs, Youth, Housing and Informal Human Settlements. He will also appear on WEFM’s Activated Morning Programme.