Some Grenadians are voicing their dissatisfaction as The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) has announced that no amplified music will be allowed on Independence Day, today February 7th, except those approved by the National Organizing Committee.

The RGPF in a statement issued on Tuesday says all permits previously granted for the use of amplified sounds on that day are hereby revoked.

The Police Force has apologised for any inconvenience caused and is appealing for the full cooperation of the public.

However, some Grenadians took to social media to express discontent with the decision made, stating many promoters had activities planned for the day.