The Guyana government has warned teachers who are into the second day of a nationwide industrial action on Tuesday that they would not be paid for participating in what it termed an illegal strike.

The ministry said that through its statistical analysis, most teachers had ignored the call by the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) for them to participate in the “illegal” strike on Monday, promising that those who reported for duty and delivered lessons “will be recognised” for their dedication towards ensuring the nation’s children receive the education they rightfully deserve.

Guyana’s Ministry of Education declined to provide a figure on the number of educators who responded to the strike call and the GTU said at least 58.16 per cent of teachers stayed away from schools on the first day of the industrial action.

GTU president Dr Mark Lyte dismissed the threat of teachers’ salaries and wages being withheld as a result of their participation in the industrial action, saying, “We hold our ground that the strike is legal so let’s see.”