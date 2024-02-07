The Meteorological Services at the Argyle International Airport in an advisory issued on Tuesday February 06, 2024, advised that varying concentrations of Saharan dust continue to create hazy conditions reducing visibility across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and the associated dry air limits shower activity.

Historically, rainfall total across SVG are lowest during the months of February – March. Moderate concentrations of Saharan dust can be expected by Thursday.

Meanwhile, moisture converges just west of the island chain on Wednesday and spreads cloudiness across SVG.

The chance of showers across our islands increases late Thursday and during Friday.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has advised the public that particles contained within the Saharan dust haze could cause various health effects.

The health ministry says that the concentrations of the Saharan dust may severely affect persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma and persons with pre-existing heart disease.