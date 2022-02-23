World number three Alexander Zverev has been thrown out of the Mexican Open after “unsportsmanlike conduct” that saw him attack the umpire’s chair at the end of a doubles match in Acapulco.

Germany’s Zverev argued with the umpire during the decisive tie-break as he and Marcelo Melo to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara.

Zverev struck the umpire’s chair several times with his racquet.

The 24-year-old was the defending champion in the singles event.

“Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco,” an ATP statement read.

His opponent Peter Gojowczyk has been given a walkover into the third round.