President Vladimir Putin has insisted that Russia’s interests and security are non-negotiable, amid reports of more Russian troops moving closer towards Ukraine’s borders.

Mr. Putin gave a video address, hours after US President Joe Biden warned of “the beginning of a Russian invasion”.

Russia was always “open for direct and honest dialogue”, Mr. Putin said, but he had full confidence in the military.

The West has announced a range of sanctions on Russian interests.

Russia’s upper house of parliament authorized the president to send troops into two parts of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

Mr. Putin declared on Monday night that Russia had recognised the independence of the so-called people’s republics of Luhansk and Donetsk, tearing up a peace accord with Ukraine.