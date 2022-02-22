St. Vincent and the Grenadines has reported yet another COVID-19 death, taking the nations death toll from the virus to 106.

The deceased is an unvaccinated 92 year old female with underlying conditions who tested positive for COVID-19 on February 11th, 2022 and was admitted to the Isolation Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. She died on the 21st of February, 2022 of COVID-19 pneumonia.

There were 4 new rapid antigen cases reported as well as 2 new COVID-19 recoveries, leaving active cases of the virus at 61.

COVID-19 hospitalizations currently stand at 3.

Since March of 2020 there have been 6737 PCR COVID-19 cases reported here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.